Las Vegas police vehicle involved in crash near Sahara, Sloan

Katherine Jarvis
4:44 PM, Jan 6, 2017
6:56 PM, Jan 6, 2017

Police said the crash happened in the intersection, also involving a truck. Minor injuries were reported.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas police vehicle was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Police said the crash happened in the intersection, also involving a truck.

Minor injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed while the crash was investigated.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending