Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) - A Las Vegas Police vehicle was involved in a crash Saturday night.

The accident was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Michael Way.

The officer driving the patrol vehicle and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed due to debris from the crash.

Las Vegas police ask people to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.