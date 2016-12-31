Las Vegas police hold drills for mounted unit horses ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police held special drills for its horses ahead of the fireworks show for the New Year.

Fireworks were set up near the animals to prepare them for the loud noises.



Officers say the sounds and large crowds can make the horses skittish.



Las Vegas police said each mounted patrol unit is the equivalent of eight officers on foot.