Las Vegas police hold drills for mounted unit horses ahead of New Year's Eve

KTNV Staff
6:43 PM, Dec 30, 2016
10:59 PM, Dec 30, 2016

Fireworks were set up near the animals to prepare them for the loud noises.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police held special drills for its horses ahead of the fireworks show for the New Year.

Officers say the sounds and large crowds can make the horses skittish.

Las Vegas police said each mounted patrol unit is the equivalent of eight officers on foot.

