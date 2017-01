Las Vegas police will receive a $425,000 grant to counter violent extremism.



The Department of Homeland Security will award the grant to bolster local initiatives to ensure the safety of the community.



Las Vegas police are one of 31 local governments, universities and nonprofit organizations across the country that will participate in the grant program.



The 114th Congress appropriated the funding for the program.



Reno's Project HELP Nevada will also receive $150,000 from the program.