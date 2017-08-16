Las Vegas planetarium gives advice on how to wear solar glasses

Las Vegas (KTNV) - Stores across the valley are quickly selling out of solar glasses, just days ahead of the eclipse.

Officials at the Planetarium at College of Southern Nevada say they have received numerous calls of people looking for glasses.

"With real solar glasses, the only thing you can see through them is the sun," says Andrew Kerr, with the Planetarium.

Looking directly at the eclipse can damage your eyes, and there are counterfeit glasses being sold.

In the valley, the moon won't completely hide the sun. Officials say we'll have about 75% coverage.

"Every time you get to see an eclipse, it's worth it," says Kerr.