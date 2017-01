A nurse from Las Vegas joined other nurses from around the country and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to show the importance of the Affordable Care Act.



"We are mandated by state law to treat all who come to our doors, regardless of their ability to pay," said Michael Collins, registered nurse at University Medical Center.



Nurses at the event say the law helps hospitals turn a profit by covering the medical expenses of people who used to be uninsured.



President Donald Trump has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare but has not yet announced what his replacement plan would entail.