Las Vegas middle school students cited for sexting ring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Clark County School District police said more than a dozen middle schoolers have cited for sending sexual photos of other minors.



CCSD police started the investigation at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School on Thursday and there could be even more students involved.



"It's horrible," said Laura Young, whose daughter first told her about this. "I never even knew because I'm not a social media bug myself, so it was shocking."



Young said her daughter told her the pictures were shared through Snapchat.



Police would not give us details, but said both boys and girls at Cadwallader Middle School are exchanging inappropriate pictures of juveniles.



Police said they have cited 16 kids so far -- all first-time offenders -- but say there could be as many as 20 involved.



"I think everybody is too trusting in their kids and society and it's just different than when we were kids," said another mom.



"Sexting” can carry a real consequence. Nevada law says a minor who sends a picture of themselves does not have to register as a sex offender -- neither does a minor who sends a picture of another minor.



But someone underage who sends graphic pictures of another child could serve time, just like an adult who has committed a misdemeanor-level crime.



Police told 13 Action News they think this circle of sexting is an isolated incident.