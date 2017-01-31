Las Vegas icon Tony Sacca passes away

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Partly cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Veteran Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca passed away Monday.
Details about his death are not yet available.
RELATED: Tony Sacca Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know
Sacca has been performing for more than 50 years and has been a Las Vegas staple since 1981. He recently headlined a matinee show at Bally's called Vegas the Story. It was announced earlier this month that the Bally's show had been extended.
RELATED: Tony Sacca looks back at his 30 years of Las Vegas entertainment
Sacca was also a vital part of the annual San Gennaro Feast in the city and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House in 2015.
So sad the report @TonyTonysacca has passed away. We have confirmed this. Veteran entertainer, host, and community leader. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/gIM4G7drRc— Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 31, 2017
Friends tell us today, @TonyTonysacca was very proud to have a star next to #ElvisPresley on Las Vegas Blvd. #RIP pic.twitter.com/6AUUXYTKLY— Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 31, 2017
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.