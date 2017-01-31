Las Vegas icon Tony Sacca passes away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Veteran Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca passed away Monday.



Details about his death are not yet available.

Sacca has been performing for more than 50 years and has been a Las Vegas staple since 1981. He recently headlined a matinee show at Bally's called Vegas the Story. It was announced earlier this month that the Bally's show had been extended.

Sacca was also a vital part of the annual San Gennaro Feast in the city and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House in 2015.

So sad the report @TonyTonysacca has passed away. We have confirmed this. Veteran entertainer, host, and community leader. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/gIM4G7drRc — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 31, 2017

Friends tell us today, @TonyTonysacca was very proud to have a star next to #ElvisPresley on Las Vegas Blvd. #RIP pic.twitter.com/6AUUXYTKLY — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 31, 2017

