Las Vegas icon Tony Sacca passes away

Bryce Riley
5:55 AM, Jan 31, 2017
Representatives have confirmed that veteran entertainer Tony Sacca passed away overnight.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Veteran Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca passed away Monday.

Details about his death are not yet available.

Sacca has been performing for more than 50 years and has been a Las Vegas staple since 1981. He recently headlined a matinee show at Bally's called Vegas the Story. It was announced earlier this month that the Bally's show had been extended.

Sacca was also a vital part of the annual San Gennaro Feast in the city and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House in 2015.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

