LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The wind likely caused a large concrete sign to lean over the parking lot at Charleston and Rainbow Boulevards Wednesday morning.



Crews at the scene attached straps to the sign to keep it from falling over. Cars parked next to the sign are being towed.



This story is developing. More information to come.

The leaning tower of Charleston & Rainbow anchored now after wind damage, but still seeing it rock back and forth with big gusts @KTNV #nvwx pic.twitter.com/DbxRrfLxFv — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 11, 2017