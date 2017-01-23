LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer contacted 13 Action News saying a water line break was causing gallons of water to spill through their apartment complex.

It happened at the Southern Cove Apartments off Maryland and Flamingo. The water began gushing around midnight early Sunday morning.

Neighbors say they called the emergency maintenance number for their complex, but heard nothing.

The water made it all the up to mailboxes, through a walkway, and inching closing to apartments.

13 Action News contacted the number listed, which went to voicemail. We contacted the water district, who said they also tried unsuccessfully to reach the property company in California.

After showing them pictures we took, the district ended up sending a crew to take a look. Luckily, they found out it was an irrigation line, meaning they could shut it off without cutting off water to the people in the apartment.

They'll be following up with the office tomorrow.