YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Water running down the pavement in front of business plaza

Water is bubbling out from the ground near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard and people in the area say no one is jumping in to fix it.

One of our viewers emailed us to let us know about water running down the pavement, that seems to come from underneath. The viewer said he first noticed over the weekend and was upset nothing was done by Monday.

It is happening right by the Blue Ox Tavern, so we talked with the owner on the phone. The owner said he has been working with his landlord and the water district to get this fixed, with no results.

He said the small leak has been here since October and the bigger one started on Thursday. The owner says he has been trying to get someone to come out and fix it.

13 Action News called his landlord who promised to have a contractor out Monday or Tuesday. We also called the Las Vegas Valley Water District, but they did not return our calls.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -