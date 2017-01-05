YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Viewer says illegally parked trucks make driving dangerous

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer reached out to us because she says illegally parked big rigs make driving on Dean Martin Drive between Robindale and Blue Diamond roads dangerous.

This viewer said the trucks make the road more narrow on an already small street. She said it is worse at night, but 13 Action News saw trucks parked there during the day, too.

13 Action News contacted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to see what could be done.

They encourage anyone who sees this to call 311 and let them know. If there's a driver in the truck, police can give them a warning. But even if someone is not in the truck, they can cite them.

On Wednesday after we called, they sent officers out and gave two warnings. But whether they have time come out and address it depends on what other things officers are dealing with. There is nothing they can do if drivers are parking on the open area, which is private property.