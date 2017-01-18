YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Las Vegas woman fighting city over nuisance property

It might not look like much at Bradley Road and Deer Springs Way, but according to the city of Las Vegas, it is a nuisance.

According to an appeal to the Las Vegas City Council, Marilyn Roth was cited for having vegetation taller than eight inches.

"I don't know what they need that cleaned up for," said Roth. "It's not hurting anybody."

Roth is upset and confused.

"I just don't feel right about it," she said. "I think it's unfair that they should keep coming after me for things that I didn't do."

Roth said she cleaned up the area back in 2015 when the Health Department complained. Her attorney Brent Larsen said she got a $120 fine and threats of more.

"I'm appalled when I see this kind of institutional arrogance from a governmental body," Larsen said.

Roth and Larsen are appealing to the City Council, saying there's no reason she should be cited or fined. They are especially upset because the property next door has huge trees, and across the street there is also vegetation taller than eight inches.

"This is selective prosecution," Larsen said. "To our knowledge she's the only one being singled out in the area."

13 Action News reached out to the City of Las Vegas but they could not comment because it's an open case.

