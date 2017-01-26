YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGTE. Valley woman says her ceiling has four leaks

One valley woman says the rain has stopped outside but it's still coming down inside her apartment. She said her ceiling has been leaking since December and it is only getting worse.

"I'm so scared with the next big rain storm that it might collapse because that is a huge leak right there," said Samantha Tarman of her living room ceiling.

Tarman told 13 Action News three of the leaks started in December, but she had not heard from management at Skyline Terrace, near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, about a fix.

"These are serious leaks and the fact that they won't address me is just horrible," said Tarman. "I think it's bad on their part."

A fourth leak started after the rain last week, and it has her really upset.

"I just want my apartment fixed," Tarman said. "I don't think that's a lot to ask."

If you do have to ask your management about an issue like this, here is what the Civil Law Self Help Center says you should know.

This issue is considered a non-essential problem, so you should send your landlord written notice. Then, your landlord has 14 days to fix the problem, or at least try, before you can start exercising your rights -- which can include withholding rent.

13 Action News went to see the apartment management and find out what is being done. They told us the repairs on the outside were complete Tuesday and told us they will fix the inside of Tarman's apartment as soon as Wednesday. They are also going to give her a break on her rent for this month.

