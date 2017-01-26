YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGTE. Valley woman says her ceiling has four leaks

This issue is considered a non-essential problem, so you should send your landlord written notice. Then, your landlord has 14 days to fix the problem, or at least try, before you can start exercising your rights -- which can include withholding rent.
13 Action News went to see the apartment management and find out what is being done. They told us the repairs on the outside were complete Tuesday and told us they will fix the inside of Tarman's apartment as soon as Wednesday. They are also going to give her a break on her rent for this month.