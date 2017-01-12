YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. North Las Vegas man asked to remove driveway

A North Las Vegas man says code enforcement is asking him to tear out a driveway.

Bowl Rivera bought his house near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard several years ago, and it has two driveways. He said it was one of the things that drew him to the house, and the second driveway has been a part of the house for about ten years -- long before he bought it.

But in December, North Las Vegas Code Enforcement came out and said driveway No. 2 had to go.

"I see a lot of people here around my neighbors who's got two driveways on concrete on the front and it's ok, yet you're going to come and complain about my site?" said Rivera. "That's not fair."

Rivera said code enforcement told him if he didn't get the work done, he'd have to pay a fine.

"That's something out of my pocket that I can use from something else," he said. "I don't need to give the city $130 for what? For something I didn't do?"

13 Action News called the city of North Las Vegas. They said their city code mandates that 50 percent of the yard be landscaped, and that is not the case with Rivera's yard.

We asked why after several years, they are now citing him for his second driveway.

They said they administration has changed and "it's become an issue." But they also said they are trying to work with him and that's why they haven't fined him yet.

After several minutes of back and forth on the phone, the city told us it's still willing to work with Rivera and that the fine may not be set in stone. We'll keep an eye on it.

