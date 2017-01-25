YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Potholes plague east side of valley

Current
46°
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 52°
LO: 35°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 52°
LO: 35°
The rain is gone but it left behind problems on the east side of the valley.
A burst water pipe has been fixed by the water district.
People living in a North Las Vegas neighborhood say they've been living next to a major danger for weeks now. Four storm drains were left…
A flag is stirring a wave of emotion, and some parents are outraged at what's hanging in a school cafeteria.