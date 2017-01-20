YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Outdated flag at elementary school upsetting some parents

A flag is stirring a wave of emotion. Some parents are outraged at what's hanging in a school cafeteria.

It was an image captured on Snapchat that set off Don Burse.

"I instantly was bothered by it," said Burse, who shared the picture of the old Georgia state flag with 13 Action News.

The picture shows the old Georgia flag hanging at Twitchell Elementary School in Henderson. There is a dark border on the left, but the main part of the flag resembles the design of the Confederate flag.

"If my child went to that school I would be having a major problem with that principal because that's not the message we want to send," said Burse.

Other people 13 Action News spoke with echoed his sentiment. The other issue is that the flag hanging up is outdated. Georgia changed that flag in 2001 and has had two different flags since then.

"When that flag was changed in Georgia, it should have been changed. If they just had to have it, they should have changed it then," said Burse of the flag hanging at Twitchell Elementary.

13 Action News called the Clark County School District. Their spokesperson confirmed Twitchell has all 50 state flags hanging in their cafeteria.

She sent us the following statement:

"Twitchell Elementary School has a flag representing each U.S. state in their cafeteria. The flags were placed in the cafeteria in 2001, the year the school was built. The school was not aware that a new Georgia state flag had been adopted and will remove the flag. Parents or community members with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact schools directly so that matters can immediately be addressed."

HENDERSON (KTNV) -