YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Martin Luther King Jr. Day menu offends employees at Planet Hollywood

A menu for employees at a Las Vegas casino has some of them very upset.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the activist's birthday and his role in the civil rights movement. But a group of employees at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino say their employer took the celebration in the wrong direction.

"I honestly didn't believe it at first, so I asked if they could send me some type of picture because I wanted to see if for myself, and when they did I was absolutely shocked," said Lucian Matthew, who used to work at Planet Hollywood.

Matthew no longer works at Planet Hollywood but still talks to his old coworkers, who sent him this picture of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day menu.

"I think it's very naive to have such a stereotypical menu," Matthew said. "I think that there's better ways to honor his memory."

13 Action News asked people on the Las Vegas Strip what they thought, and they agreed with Matthew.

We also reached out to Caesars Entertainment to see what they had to say. Jennifer Forkish, vice president of corporate communications, sent us the following statement:

“Just like all of the properties in our company, the team members and management at Planet Hollywood, have valued and participated in celebrating the important legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King for decades. The menu was a result of research reflecting some of Dr. King’s noted favorite foods. While we have served a similar menu before without complaints, we deeply regret that some of our team members were offended and we will re-evaluate the food offerings on this specialty menu in the future.”

