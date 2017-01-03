YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Henderson mom living with leaky ceiling in her bedroom

A Henderson mom is stressed out, starting the new year with a hole in the ceiling of her apartment. Plus, she says it's been there for about 10 days.

"My ceiling in my bedroom was leaking through and water was just coming through, pouring down, pouring down," said Bre' Anna Scott.

Scott said the ceiling in her unit at Paseo Del Prado, near Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway, started leaking Dec. 22, and the only things management have provided is a trash bag and a plastic sheet.

"Going to work every day, hard-earned money, pinching pennies to make my rent to live here, and to be forced to live like that," said Scott. "It's not fair."

She and her 1-year-old have been sleeping in the living room. She said the carpet is still wet and there is mold on the windowsills.

"They're not doing anything about it," she said of management. "I've called, I've complained, I've asked maintenance, I've called code enforcement, and still, here we are, Jan. 2 and nothing has happened."

Scott said she sent management a letter through certified mail letting them know she expects a fix. 13 Action News went to go see if they got a message and what they're doing.

The manager says the roofers are coming to fix the issue Tuesday. She said they haven't done it yet because it was raining.

