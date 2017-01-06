UPDATE: Standoff closes I-15 in California near Baker

UPDATE AT 8 A.M.: CHP says they are not sure if the person or persons are still in the vehicle. The interstate is still closed.

8 a.m. -- NB & SB I-15 remains closed in CA, Valley Wells to Baker. Use other routes. Expect delays. — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) January 6, 2017

UPDATE AT 7:35 AM: The interstate is still closed in both directions. According to California Highway Patrol, they attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-15 just north of Baker. The vehicle refused to stop and a chase began. Someone in the vehicle then shot at CHP. The vehicle eventually became disabled in the media near Halloran Summit Road. At this time, the person or persons inside the vehicle are refusing to come out.

CHP is advising motorists who choose to take an alternate route to make sure they have plenty of fuel and water and stay on paved roads.

The incident began at approximately 2:18 a.m. At this time, it is not known how much longer the interstate will be closed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Interstate 15 is currently closed in both directions between Valley Wells and Baker in California.



According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles, the interstate is closed because of a standoff. The incident began around 3 a.m.



The situation has been going on for at least a couple of hours.



This is developing story. Check back for updates.

