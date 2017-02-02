Inmate dies at Las Vegas transitional housing facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - An inmate was found unresponsive at a Las Vegas transitional housing facility Monday.



The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that 53-year-old Mark John Petkovich was found unresponsive in his bed at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing facility.



The Las Vegas Fire Department responded and pronounced him deceased at 4:30 p.m. Monday.



Petkovich was committed from Clark County on May 14, 2014, and was serving 2 1/2 to 8 years for burglary and grand larceny.



The Clark County Coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.