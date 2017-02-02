Inmate dies at Las Vegas transitional housing facility

KTNV Staff
6:02 PM, Feb 1, 2017

Mark Petkovich

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - An inmate was found unresponsive at a Las Vegas transitional housing facility Monday.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that 53-year-old Mark John Petkovich was found unresponsive in his bed at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing facility.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded and pronounced him deceased at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Petkovich was committed from Clark County on May 14, 2014, and was serving 2 1/2 to 8 years for burglary and grand larceny.

The Clark County Coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.

