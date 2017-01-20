Inmate dies at Carson City hospital

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on Thursday around 5:50 a.m., Inmate Gary L. Norris, #96479, died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Facility in Carson City, Nevada.

74-year-old Norris was committed from Clark County on May 2, 2007, and was serving 288 to 720 months for Attempted Sexual Assault Victim under 16.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled.

After an exhaustive search, police were unable to the contact or notify next of kin and are asking the public for assistance.

Anyone who knows a member of this inmate’s family, please contact the NDOC at 775-887-3309.