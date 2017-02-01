Human trafficking reports on rise in Nevada, nationwide

Human trafficking numbers in Nevada continue to rise.



According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 161 cases in the state in 2016, which included 132 cases of sex trafficking and 11 cases of labor trafficking.



In 2015, there were 137 human trafficking cases reported while in 2014, 110 cases. Since 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received 643 cases of human trafficking in Nevada.



Human trafficking is also on the rise nationwide but experts say that more people are reporting it. More than 8,000 human trafficking cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline last year.



January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.