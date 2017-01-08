Hostage escapes through window during standoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police evacuated an apartment building during a standoff situation in the 4000 block of Pacific Harbors Drive.



Officers were contacted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A suspect was holding his roommate hostage, but the roommate escaped by jumping out of a 2nd story window. He found a patrol car in the area and asked for help.



Police arrived at the apartment building and asked the suspect to leave, but the suspect refused. SWAT was called to the scene as the suspect made threats to burn down the building.



The suspect finally gave up around 4:28 p.m. and was taken into custody.