UPDATE: Man arrested in downtown homicide case

JAN. 26 UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 37-year-old Denfield Wright as the suspect in this case. On Jan. 25, Wright was taken into custody without incident. He’s currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of Open Murder.

NOV. 26 UPDATE: Police identified the woman detained in Friday's shooting.

24-year-old Porchay Banks is being held at the Clark County Detention Center for one count of Accessory to Murder. Police believe she dragged the victim outside after he was shot.

The shooter has yet to be arrested. So far, no motive has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street.



It was reported at 1:04 p.m. According to police, a Hispanic male was shot to death. A female has been detained but it is not known if police believe she is responsible.

Another man has also been detained in the area on outstanding warrants and possible connection to shooting.

Police also said that the victim is a known gang member.

The shooting took place on Sunrise Avenue. The man was shot in the chest.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified. Friends identified the man killed as Nelson Navarijo.



13 Action News learned the victim was shot in the chest inside an apartment. He made his way outside before collapsing.