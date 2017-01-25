Homeless man allegedly starts fire at Fun City Motel

A homeless man was charged with arson after allegedly starting a fire in the Fun City Motel on Wednesday.

Police received a disturbance call just after midnight. When they arrived at the motel near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, they smelled smoke coming from one of the rooms. Officers asked to be let inside but forced open the door when no one responded.

Once inside, officers found a man standing next to a flaming bed with a lighter in his hand. They pulled the man out of the room as firefighters arrived and put out the flames.

No damage was done to the motel room. The man was examined by paramedics for smoke inhalation then taken to the Clark County Detention Center by police.

The man, 27-year-old James Williams, was charged with one count of arson.