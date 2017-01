A valley man and his girlfriend say they're living in fear because an armed intruder who broke into their home is now back on the street.

The invasion was in July near Desert Inn Road and Town Center Drive , and Tony McKee still hasn't been able to close the book on the episode.

The intruder, James Winters, got McKee's garage clicker from his unlocked truck and used it to get into McKee's bedroom.

"It just shocked the heck out of me," McKee said. "I'm thinking [it's my] dog jumping on a bed, but then he's right here."

McKee luckily had a gun on his nightstand and shot Winters in the leg.

Police arrested Winters and he was found guilty of felony burglary.

Court records show Winters was placed on probation without serving jail time.

"Now he knows maybe he doesn't have to worry so much about the consequences if he tries something like that again," McKee said. "And I worry about who's next."

McKee knows nothing about Winters but his name.

For all he knows, the man who broke into his house could be anywhere in the neighborhood.

McKee says he thinks about Winters when he walks his dog and goes to the grocery store. He's worried Winters could be living down the street.

McKee says every day he gets braver, but not a day goes by that he doesn't think about the home invasion.

It's proven even more difficult for him to move on because the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department still has his gun he used to shoot Winters.

Officers took it as part of the investigation. For months, McKee has been calling to have it returned, but he's hit a brick wall every time.

He does have other guns in his home to keep his family safe.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -