Hikers find leg on northwestern Arizona mountain

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) - The Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Units were deployed to a mountain Sunday after hikers found a leg.



Lake Havasu Police Department detectives responded to where hikers located a leg of a deceased subject protruding from a small ledge on the side of a mountain face southeast of Oro Grande Boulevard and Mockingbird Wash, north of Sara Park. Lake Havasu police requested assistance from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.



With the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, the technical rope team with equipment were ferried to the top of the mountain. A rope system was setup and the team was rappelled to the subject. The subject was carefully packaged into a SKED medical stretcher and lowered to the bottom of the canyon.



The helicopter then took the leg awaiting a medical examiner investigator.



Lake Havasu City Police Department detectives are conducting the death investigation.