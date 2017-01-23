Henderson police are searching for a teenage runaway who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

13-year-old Masun Moses left his home at the Pacific Island Apartments around 3 p.m. Sunday. The complex is located near North Green Valley Parkway and West Warm Springs Road.

Masun is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with a Nike swoosh symbol, black jogging pants, and black and neon colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Masun's whereabouts should call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

