Henderson police search for teenage runaway

Bryce Riley
5:39 AM, Jan 23, 2017

Masun Moses was last seen Sunday afternoon leaving his home at the Pacific Island Apartments, near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HENDERSON (KTNV) -
Henderson police are searching for a teenage runaway who was last seen Sunday afternoon.
 
13-year-old Masun Moses left his home at the Pacific Island Apartments around 3 p.m. Sunday. The complex is located near North Green Valley Parkway and West Warm Springs Road.
 
Masun is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with a Nike swoosh symbol, black jogging pants, and black and neon colored tennis shoes.
 
Anyone with information on Masun's whereabouts should call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending