Henderson police release photos of bank robbery suspect

1:58 PM, Dec 28, 2016
4:24 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Henderson Police need your help identifying a man who robbed a Bank of America branch on Dec. 16.

KTNV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HENDERSON (KTNV) -
Henderson Police need your help identifying a man who robbed a Bank of America branch on Dec. 16.
 
The suspect entered the bank, located at 10 East Horizon Ridge Parkway at about 4:25 p.m.
 
He handed a bank employee a piece of paper and pulled out a silver handgun from a zippered bag. The suspect reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee and walked out of the bank.
 
He entered a black SUV, exited the parking lot and headed northbound on East Horizon Ridge Parkway. 
 
No one was injured during the robbery.
 
The suspect is described as a white male adult, in his 40s, approximately 5'8"-5'10" in height.
 
He was last seen wearing a dark colored Kangol-style hat backwards, glasses with dark frames, a blue jacket with black accents on the shoulders, a tan plaid shirt with a dark colored square pattern, blue jeans and dark colored gloves while carrying a square patterned zippered bag and a silver handgun.
 
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending