Henderson police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Henderson Police need your help identifying a man who robbed a Bank of America branch on Dec. 16.

The suspect entered the bank, located at 10 East Horizon Ridge Parkway at about 4:25 p.m.

He handed a bank employee a piece of paper and pulled out a silver handgun from a zippered bag. The suspect reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee and walked out of the bank.

He entered a black SUV, exited the parking lot and headed northbound on East Horizon Ridge Parkway.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, in his 40s, approximately 5'8"-5'10" in height.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored Kangol-style hat backwards, glasses with dark frames, a blue jacket with black accents on the shoulders, a tan plaid shirt with a dark colored square pattern, blue jeans and dark colored gloves while carrying a square patterned zippered bag and a silver handgun.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

