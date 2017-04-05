UPDATE: Mother arrested on murder charges after son's death March 13

UPDATE APRIL 4: Henderson police have arrested 29-year-old Jazmin Ramirez for the death of her 2-year-old son after the child died from critical brain injuries on March 13.



On March 10, about 10 p.m., Ramirez called 911 reporting that her 2-year-old son was not breathing. The child was transported by ambulance to St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus, and shortly after, transported to Sunrise Hospital, where the brain injuries were discovered.



Ramirez reported the injuries were due to the child falling from a bed earlier in the day. The boy died three days later due to the injuries to his brain.



Ramirez was arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon and is being held at the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of murder.



There were four prior Child Protective Services complaints against Ramirez from 2008-2010, with two of them being substantiated for neglected treatment. Those cases involved Ramirez’s 9-year-old son.



This is the second homicide investigated by the Henderson Police Department in 2017.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

ORIGINAL STORY

HENDERSON (KTNV) -- Henderson police are investigating a toddler's death earlier this month as suspicious.

Police said 2-year-old Uriel Heczko was brought into Sunrise Hospital March 11 with severe brain injuries. He died at the hospital on March 13.

No other details have been released but the investigation remains ongoing.

