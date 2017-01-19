LIVE: Henderson mayor presents State of the City address

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen will deliver his final State of the City Address on Jan. 19 at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino.



Hafen's address will highlight accomplishments from 2016 and throughout his tenure and outline his vision for the future of the community he has served in public office since 1987.



Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with Mayor Hafen's address scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.



The luncheon, which is hosted by the City of Henderson and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, will also include remarks by Henderson Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Tim Brooks.



Members of the Henderson City Council will be in attendance at the State of City and will be joined by state and local officials, as well as business and community leaders, including the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.



Watch LIVE below.