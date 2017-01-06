Help police identify North Las Vegas robbery suspects

Detectives need help identifying two robbery suspects involved in a North Las Vegas robbery.

On Jan. 1 at about 3 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of East Craig Road, near Lamb Boulevard regarding an armed robbery to a business.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -

Witnesses reported two adult males entered the business, one of which pointed a short-barreled shotgun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register. The suspects stole about $190 in cash before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old African American male, about 5'10" tall, and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a baseball hat with an orange brim, clear glasses, blue jean pants, and grey shoes with orange laces.

The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, about 5'07" tall, and 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, a black short sleeve shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, with blue jean pants, and dark shoes with white laces.