Help police identify North Las Vegas robbery suspects

Detectives need help identifying two robbery suspects involved in a North Las Vegas robbery.
On Jan. 1 at about 3 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of East Craig Road, near Lamb Boulevard regarding an armed robbery to a business.
Witnesses reported two adult males entered the business, one of which pointed a short-barreled shotgun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register. The suspects stole about $190 in cash before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old African American male, about 5'10" tall, and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a baseball hat with an orange brim, clear glasses, blue jean pants, and grey shoes with orange laces.
The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, about 5'07" tall, and 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, a black short sleeve shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, with blue jean pants, and dark shoes with white laces.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.