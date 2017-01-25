Help police find robbery, kidnapping suspects

Police need your help identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a robbery and kidnapping.

On Dec. 17, 2016 around 3:30 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, a male victim arrived home to find two unidentified black male adults loitering by his apartment building.

Believing the men left, the victim entered his apartment.

He was immediately confronted by the same two black males, now with bandannas on their faces. Using a firearm in a threatening manner, one of the suspects demanded the victim lie on the floor. The other suspect ransacked the apartment, forcing the victim to reveal where he kept items of value within his home.

The victim was also forced to give the suspects his debit card and PIN number. During the robbery, one of the suspects struck the victim with the gun on the back of his head.

Evidence suggests that the victim’s stolen debit card was used at Walmart located at 3950 West Lake Mead Boulevard after the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.