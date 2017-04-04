Heavy rain, hail moves quickly through Las Vegas valley

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Rain and hail hit the Las Vegas valley on Monday.
COURTESY CHEYENNE URSY
A strong thunderstorm moved through the Las Vegas valley early Monday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Weather photos from around Las Vegas
13 Action News received reports of hail, lightning, thunder and heavy rainy from several areas.
