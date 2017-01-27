Guinn Middle School lockdown lifted, suspect not found

12:44 PM, Jan 27, 2017
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: The school lockdown has been lifted. The suspect was not located.
 
ORIGINAL STORY:
 
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police are are currently investigating an incident at a residence in the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road.
 
The call originated as a domestic disturbance where a male was reported to be threatening a female with a firearm.
 
Upon officers’ arrival, the male took off running. He is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood; officers are currently searching.
 
No injuries have been reported.
 
Guinn Middle School has been placed on a lockdown

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending