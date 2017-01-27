Guinn Middle School lockdown lifted, suspect not found

UPDATE: The school lockdown has been lifted. The suspect was not located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police are are currently investigating an incident at a residence in the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road.

The call originated as a domestic disturbance where a male was reported to be threatening a female with a firearm.

Upon officers’ arrival, the male took off running. He is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood; officers are currently searching.

No injuries have been reported.

Guinn Middle School has been placed on a lockdown