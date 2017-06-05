Grill explodes, injures 4 in apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Four people were hospitalized when a barbecue grill exploded at their apartment complex Saturday.

The explosion happened at the South Boulevard Apartments near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

A victim who asked to remain anonymous told 13 Action News she was following necessary instructions when the propane tank exploded near the pool area.

"We went to light it and it just exploded," she said. "It wasn't our fault."

Other residents told 13 Action News they have experienced similar incidents with the shared community grill.

"A friend of mine was actually working the grill and, same thing, when she lit the pilot a flame just blew up," said Ryan Wolf who recently moved to the complex.

The Clark County Fire Department is still investigating the official cause of the fire.

Management of the apartment complex could not be reached for comment Sunday.