Grants aim to prepare Nevada inmates for post-prison success

4:34 PM, Dec 27, 2016
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -
Nevada has landed two new grants aimed at preparing its inmates for a successful life outside of prison.
 
The Nevada Department of Corrections is one of five states partnering with the New York-based Vera Institute in 2017 on its Safe Alternatives to Segregation Initiative.
 
The Vera Institute has a $2.2 million federal grant to work with states over 21 months and help them reduce the use of solitary confinement.
 
Nevada was also one of three states to receive a nearly $1 million federal Second Chance Act grant. The money will help the state implement a plan to reduce recidivism among adult males who committed property crimes and are considered likely to reoffend.
 
The department wants to reduce the re-offense rate by 50 percent among that group over a five-year period.
 

