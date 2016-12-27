Governors propose electric vehicle corridor across Colorado, Utah, and Nevada

The Governors of Colorado, Utah, and Nevada announced that they will work together over the next year to develop an electric vehicle charging network across key highway corridors.

The corridors will include Interstates 70, 76, and 25 across Colorado; Interstates 70, 80, and 15 across Utah; and Interstates 80 and 15 across Nevada. In total, the proposed network will connect more than 2,000 miles of highway.

The regional electric charging station network is intended to address "range anxiety" for electric vehicle owners weary of traveling outside of major cities.

Colorado, Utah, and Nevada each have significant electric vehicle market potential. Nevada is ranked 13th in the nation for electric vehicles and aims to complete an electric highway system for the entire state by 2020. Colorado offers a $5,000 tax credit on electric vehicle purchases and boasts 8,000 fully electric vehicles on its roadways. And Utah recently launched its Mighty Five Corridor initiative, which will make electric vehicle transportation to its national parks possible through the installation of DC fast charging stations.