Gov. Sandoval to deliver State of State address Tuesday

CARSON CITY (KTNV) - Gov. Brian Sandoval will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday.



The speech starts at 6 p.m. in Carson City.



The Republican will unveil details of his budget and his priorities for the last two years of his term as governor. Sandoval is expected to include his plan to fund Education Savings Accounts.



State Senate Majority Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, will deliver the response.