9-year-old's reaction to Cubs Tickets Goes Viral

Hard work pays off. Just ask 9-year-old Kolt Kyler if you need proof. The Pierceton, Illinois, boy has become a viral sensation after a video took the internet by storm. Kolt is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and his dad surprised him with two tickets to Wrigley Field for an upcoming game. To say the kid is excited is an understatement. Watch what happens in this Twitter video his mom recorded and his sister Hannah Himes posted.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ������������������������������������ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Son’s Hard Work Rewarded

According to Hines, Dad got his son the tickets for working every day for more than a year on the farm. In addition to his daily chores, Kolt does well in school. He also plays hard on the baseball field. So the family decided to make the Cubs fan’s dream come true.

No one knew the fun was just beginning.

Cubs Team Jumps On The Twitter Train

After Hines posted the video, TV stations and others spread it across social media. Eventually, someone in the Chicago Cubs organization saw it. That’s when the situation became a grand slam for Kolt.

First, the team reached out through its official Twitter account.

@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017

Hannah sent a fun response back and the game was on.

Eventually, ESPN got wind of the exchanges and started covering the story on its official website.

Still, the story gets better.

Individual Chicago Cubs players decided to get in on the game. They started extending well wishes and some sweet swag.

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Pitcher Jon Lester decided to one-up his teammate with an even better offer.

@HannahHimes @Cubs Hey Kolt, I know you guys have tickets but how about you and your dad sit in my personal seats when ya'll come to Wrigley? — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 20, 2017

On-field access during batting practice? VIP seats? Kolt became a superstar seemingly overnight. Other Cubs team members decided they had to meet this social media boy wonder.

Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

For the record, Kolt and his dad intend to take Rizzo and Lester up on their offers when they head to the game. How could they not?!

