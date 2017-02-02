Frequent shootings frighten Mountain's Edge residents

One of the worst spots for gunfire in the valley isn't on a street, but in the desert.

It's near Cactus Avenue and Durango Drive. The Bureau of Land Management says this is a trouble spot for people shooting on desert land. In one direction you have homes, in the other: trails, even a school.

People living in Mountain's Edge have heard shootings at all hours of the day and night. Sometimes, the shooters don't even leave their cars, neighbors say.

One of the no shooting signs has bullet holes in it. A 13 Action News crew managed to find shell casings on and near the road.

"I don't think it's a smart decision and it's one that could cost somebody's life," said Blanche Rever, a Mountain's Edge resident.

BLM says it's next to impossible to catch these shooters. They take off so quickly. It's clear they're breaking the law not just way out in the middle of nowhere, but right up by the road next to families.

"I don't know what direction they're shooting in and if you miss ... I don't want to see anyone get hurt," said Rever.

A spokesperson for BLM says if you hear or see a shooting, call police right away. Even though in this case it's on federal land, Las Vegas police assist with these cases.

