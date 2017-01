A former local football star is among the three players that have been hospitalized after grueling workouts at the University of Oregon.



Sam Poutasi and his teammates were apparently put through exercises similar to what recruits go throuhg in military basic training.



Poutasi was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is a potentially deadly condition that occurs when broken down muscle tissue leaks into the blood stream.

The school released a statement saying they are focused on the safety and welfare of its student-athletes.



Poutasi plays offensive lineman for the Ducks and played high school football at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas.