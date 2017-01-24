Former assemblywoman Michele Fiore plans to run for city council

Former Nevada assemblywoman Michele Fiore has announced her intention to run for Las Vegas city council in 2017.



Fiore is well known for being outspoken and for her love of guns. She has also supported Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and went to Oregon when his sons were involved in a standoff there with federal agents.

She announced on Thursday that she will run for the Ward 6 seat that is currently occupied by Steve Ross, who has reached his term limit.

“I am excited to return to public service and continue working collaboratively with my friends and neighbors to protect our way of life in this part of the valley,” Fiore says. “I have the experience where it counts and a history of delivering in and for these neighborhoods. I will fight to keep crime low, our city services transparent and effective and keep our parks beautiful.”

Fiore served two terms in the Nevada State Assembly, representing District 4. Fiore has lived in Southern Nevada for two decades.