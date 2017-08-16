Forgetful Las Vegas students could miss out on lunch

If you are sending your children to school, make sure they have money in their account or they might not get lunch.

A Las Vegas mother is trying to get the word out after reading over a revised rule sent home with her two daughters on the first day of classes in the Clark County School District.

The “Meal Charge Procedure” outline says “There will be no meal charges allowed at the Middle and High School levels.”

Stacie Armentrout says her daughter works in the cafeteria at her middle school and had to turn kids away without food because of the rules.

"I think, at least give them something. A sandwich, maybe a pretzel, some veggie sticks, something to keep them from going all day without food," Armemtrout said. "I just don't think any child should go hungry, not in this day and age."

The rules show they were revised on may 31, 2017.

They also say elementary school students are always allowed to get lunch no matter how much they owe.

But starting at middle school, if they don't have money, they can't get food.

Armentrout says she fears her daughters forgetting their lunch.

"It does happen, you lose track or they forget their lunch and you are already at work for the day," Armentrout said.

The rules allow principals to pay for the meals for their students, at their discretion, but say the principals have to pay off that account each month.

A district spokesperson said nobody from the Food Service Department was available for an interview Tuesday afternoon.

13 Action News plans to follow up to get more information on the policy and what parents can do to make sure their kids have access to lunch.

