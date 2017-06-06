LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - After nearly two years of construction, the new flyover ramp connecting McCarran International Airport and the 215 beltway is finally open.

For the 20,000 drivers expected to use the new ramp every day, the opening has been a long time coming.

"I work over on the Strip and it's just been a nightmare," says Richard Powell, who drives through the construction to get to work.

The flyover will connect the airport to the 215, but many of those drivers aren't headed to the airport at all. Officials say many of those drivers are locals, using the ramp to get to work. They say the new flyover ramp will make their commutes faster, easier, and safer.

"It's going to make travel significantly easier coming out of the airport," says Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

Even though the flyover is finished, the project is not. Crews will also widen the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and widen a new bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the airport connector.

The airport project is expected to be completed in the fall.