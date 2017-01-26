Flu activity increasing in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District continues to report increased flu activity in Clark County.

Since October, there have been a total of 238 confirmed influenza cases with one reported death in an adult over the age of 65; at the same time last year, there were 125 confirmed cases with 11 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations this flu season is also higher with 184 versus 90 at this time last year.

Flu season activity typically peaks in January and February, and the Health District recommends flu shots for everyone over the age of 6 months old who has not yet received one.

Flu shots are available at Health District flu clinics.

For locations and more information call (702) 759-0850 or click here

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -