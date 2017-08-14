First day of school for Clark County School District students | 2017-18

It's the first day of school for students in Clark County School District. Here is a roundup of everything you need to know today.

PARENTS WORRIED ABOUT BUS STOP

Some parents are worried that a bus stop located near Boulder Highway and Russell Road is not safe for their children. READ MORE.

SKY 13 ABOVE NEW SCHOOL

Sky 13 is also in the air this morning checking out one of the new schools.

CHOPPER 13 IN THE SKY

Chopper 13 and reporter Marissa Kynaston are checking on various schools and traffic this morning. Watch here.

SCHOOL ZONE ENFORCEMENT

Local police are looking for drivers who are breaking the rules in school zones today.

RELATED: 2016 First Day of Schools Photos

NEW SCHOOLS IN THE VALLEY

There are 6 new schools opening in the valley today. READ MORE.

SPECIAL GROUP GREETING STUDENTS

More than 100 volunteers will be greeting students at Kelly Elementary School this morning. The group is made up of men who hope to be positive role models for the students there. READ MORE.

SCHOOL WEATHER FORECAST

Here is the weather forecast for the first day of school.





SCHOOL BUSES READY TO ROLL

Clark County School District superintendent says buses are ready to go. Only short 12 drivers this year.

Good morning! Sun rising over @ClarkCountySch bus yard - drivers starting to arrive to get ready to pick up students #BackToSchool @KTNV pic.twitter.com/vJI0ac4pYT — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) August 14, 2017

And off they go! @ClarkCountySch buses now leaving the yard ready to start their routes this morning #BackToSchool @KTNV pic.twitter.com/joFs2n5jAy — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) August 14, 2017

NEW TEACHERS

CCSD says that it hired 1,500 employees over the summer and 97 percent of its positions are filled. READ MORE.

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY



Backpacks full of school supplies are being given away Monday afternoon between 4:30 and 6 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall. First come, first served.