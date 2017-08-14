First day of school for Clark County School District students | 2017-18

5:41 AM, Aug 14, 2017
9:10 AM, Aug 14, 2017

Our Sky13 drone camera gives you a beautiful view of new schools that are now open in Las Vegas

Chopper 13 is checking out Bunker Elementary on the first day of school for 2017-18.

Chopper 13 is checking out Josh Stevens Elementary School. It's one of the new schools that opened this year.

Chopper 13 above Jacob Manch Elementary School near Craig Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on first day of school.

Las Vegas police will be on the lookout for drivers breaking the rules today in school zones on the first day of school.

CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky talks about bus service on the first day of school. The safety checks that bus drivers have to do and an update on this year's bus routes.

Backpacks will be given away today at the North Las Vegas City Hall.

It's the first day of school for students in Clark County School District. Here is a roundup of everything you need to know today.

PARENTS WORRIED ABOUT BUS STOP

Some parents are worried that a bus stop located near Boulder Highway and Russell Road is not safe for their children. READ MORE.

SKY 13 ABOVE NEW SCHOOL

Sky 13 is also in the air this morning checking out one of the new schools.

CHOPPER 13 IN THE SKY

Chopper 13 and reporter Marissa Kynaston are checking on various schools and traffic this morning. Watch here.

SCHOOL ZONE ENFORCEMENT

Local police are looking for drivers who are breaking the rules in school zones today.

NEW SCHOOLS IN THE VALLEY

There are 6 new schools opening in the valley today. READ MORE.

SPECIAL GROUP GREETING STUDENTS

More than 100 volunteers will be greeting students at Kelly Elementary School this morning. The group is made up of men who hope to be positive role models for the students there. READ MORE.

SCHOOL WEATHER FORECAST

Here is the weather forecast for the first day of school.


SCHOOL BUSES READY TO ROLL

Clark County School District superintendent says buses are ready to go. Only short 12 drivers this year.

 

NEW TEACHERS

CCSD says that it hired 1,500 employees over the summer and 97 percent of its positions are filled. READ MORE.

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

Backpacks full of school supplies are being given away Monday afternoon between 4:30 and 6 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall. First come, first served.

