First day of school for Clark County School District students | 2017-18

Our Sky13 drone camera gives you a beautiful view of new schools that are now open in Las Vegas
Chopper 13 is checking out Bunker Elementary on the first day of school for 2017-18.
Chopper 13 is checking out Josh Stevens Elementary School. It's one of the new schools that opened this year.
Chopper 13 above Jacob Manch Elementary School near Craig Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on first day of school.
Las Vegas police will be on the lookout for drivers breaking the rules today in school zones on the first day of school.
CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky talks about bus service on the first day of school. The safety checks that bus drivers have to do and an update on this year's bus routes.
Backpacks will be given away today at the North Las Vegas City Hall.
It's the first day of school for students in Clark County School District. Here is a roundup of everything you need to know today.
PARENTS WORRIED ABOUT BUS STOP
Some parents are worried that a bus stop located near Boulder Highway and Russell Road is not safe for their children. READ MORE.
SKY 13 ABOVE NEW SCHOOL
Sky 13 is also in the air this morning checking out one of the new schools.
Welcome #Sky13 on this #BackToSchool Monday! Our @ktnv DRONE is up over some of our new schools! #GMLV pic.twitter.com/5ySd0sAR98
CHOPPER 13 IN THE SKY
Chopper 13 and reporter Marissa Kynaston are checking on various schools and traffic this morning. Watch here.
SCHOOL ZONE ENFORCEMENT
Local police are looking for drivers who are breaking the rules in school zones today.
NEW SCHOOLS IN THE VALLEY
There are 6 new schools opening in the valley today. READ MORE.
SPECIAL GROUP GREETING STUDENTS
More than 100 volunteers will be greeting students at Kelly Elementary School this morning. The group is made up of men who hope to be positive role models for the students there. READ MORE.
SCHOOL WEATHER FORECAST
Here is the weather forecast for the first day of school.
SCHOOL BUSES READY TO ROLL
Clark County School District superintendent says buses are ready to go. Only short 12 drivers this year.
Good morning! Sun rising over @ClarkCountySch bus yard - drivers starting to arrive to get ready to pick up students #BackToSchool @KTNV pic.twitter.com/vJI0ac4pYT
And off they go! @ClarkCountySch buses now leaving the yard ready to start their routes this morning #BackToSchool @KTNV pic.twitter.com/joFs2n5jAy
NEW TEACHERS
CCSD says that it hired 1,500 employees over the summer and 97 percent of its positions are filled. READ MORE.
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY
Backpacks full of school supplies are being given away Monday afternoon between 4:30 and 6 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall. First come, first served.