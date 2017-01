Firefighters responded to a fire at a townhome near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway Wednesday morning.

Officials say that a 71-year-old woman was inside the residence during the fire. She was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

No word yet on the cost of damage or how many people were displaced.

One woman in serious condition. Several others displaced after fire. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/4ktuTXVmth — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) January 18, 2017

Firefighters are going through the town home now. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/cGH3Wn3HOC — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) January 18, 2017

HENDERSON (KTNV) -