Las Vegas valley firefighters raise money for charity at bachelor auction

Some valley firefighters are looking for love and a few donations. A dozen of our hometown heroes were part of a bachelor auction Friday.

The bachelors were out drumming up some potential love connections and unlike some of the suitors you might see on dating reality shows, their intentions are all good.



Firefighters from departments across the valley are putting all their muscle into fundraising for their own charity, Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. Capt. Jason Martinez was among the 12 firefighters participating in the auction.



"It helps people in the community that have been affected by fire," said Martinez. "And we also send children to camp. So, it's a great cause and I love being a part of it."



Dalton Kendall was one of the rookie firefighters participating. He knows he's a good catch.



"We're reliable. We're strong. Good looking," Kendall said. "We got a lot of good looking guys out here."



Besides handsome bachelors, people were able to bid on six firehouse dinner packages, tickets to shows, and a surprise raffle.